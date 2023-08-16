In the wake of the devastating wildfires in Maui, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, known as Florida Task Force One, is set to lend crucial assistance after deploying a specialized canine search unit to aid in the recovery efforts.

Activation Orders have been issued to FL-TF1 by FEMA, highlighting the urgent need for their support.

Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

The canine search team, comprised of a highly trained canine search specialist and its accompanying canine partner, will play a pivotal role in searching disaster-stricken areas using meticulously honed techniques and specialized equipment.

MDFR FL-TF1’s mission is to respond effectively to a number of emergencies, both natural and man-made. Their expertise covers diverse areas such as search and rescue operations, medical assistance, communications, damage assessment, and the coordination of essential relief supplies.

Over the years, the team has undertaken critical missions across the nation and around the world, including the Surfside condo collapse, the Oklahoma City bombing, the collapse of the World Trade Center, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and earthquake responses in Colombia, Turkey, and Haiti.

