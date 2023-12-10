DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s elves are getting ready for the big day.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Walmart teamed up on Saturday to check some things off Christmas wish lists.

Firefighters and cadets spent the day shopping for toys at the Walmart in Doral.

They can use all the help they can get — they’re also collecting new unwrapped toys.

Those who would like to donate may head to the nearest MDFR station through Dec. 25. The toys will be distributed to children across South Florida.

