SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called in to assist zoo keepers at Zoo Miami on Tuesday to help keep the elephants cool amid rising temperatures.

Photos of the enrichment activity on the department’s social media accounts showed the elephants enjoying the attention and playing happily while being hosed off.

According to an Instagram post, the crew from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Engine 57 participated in Zoo Miami’s annual elephant hose enrichment activity.

This event allows the community to observe as firefighters provide unique heat relief to the elephants in the Asian Elephant habitat, helping to lower their body temperatures. The post expressed gratitude to Zoo Miami for the opportunity to bring enrichment to the animals.

A similar message was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the collaboration between Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Zoo Miami to ensure the well-being of the elephants during the hot summer days.

Today, #MDFR's Engine 57 participated in @zoomiami's annual elephant hose enrichment activity. This special event allows our community to join in as firefighters offer unique heat relief to the elephants in the Asian Elephant habitat, helping to lower their body temperatures. pic.twitter.com/M6dvBGJcck — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) July 2, 2024

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.