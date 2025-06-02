(WSVN) - A local family called authorities to take care of a snake slithering in their backyard.

A Miami-Dade fire rescue captain jumped into action to remove the cottonmouth snake from the residence.

Video posted to social media shows the captain, Rusty Shaw, capturing the snake.

The firefighter skillfully used a special tool to lift the reptile up, placing it into a secure container.

The snake is the most common native, venomous snake encountered by Venom One in South Florida.

The snake has since been relocated.

