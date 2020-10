MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida fire crew is adding a fly ride to their fleet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue announced the addition of their newest helicopter Tuesday.

The Leonardo AW139 is equipped with the latest technology, including new thermal imaging scanners.

The helicopter is also faster and larger than previous models, allowing more patients to be transported.

