SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is hitting a Sweetwater mobile home park with a hefty fine.

The county said the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park, which is undergoing a demolition to make way for a new project, must pay over $108,000 after an inspection found asbestos in the demolished buildings.

In a notice dated March 20, the county said that in December, inspectors surveyed four piles of debris from homes that were demolished and found asbestos in three of them.

However, the property owners dispute the county’s claim.

In a statement to 7News, the property owner, Matt Rosenbaum of The Urban Group, said:

All units being demolished as permitted have tested negative for asbestos and the demolition crews are inspecting the units for cats before they take any action.

The ongoing saga began last November when residents were told the company planned to demolish all of the homes so they were being evicted.

Some residents left while others have stayed and are currently suing the developer, Miami-Dade County and the City of Sweetwater.

The residents who remain have also complained about their lack of safety and security.

