SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is hitting a Sweetwater mobile home park with a hefty fine.

The county said the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park, which is undergoing demolition to make way for a new project, must pay a total of $108,466 after an inspection found asbestos in the demolished buildings.

In a notice to the developers dated March 20, the county wrote:

On December 6th, 2024, DERM representatives inspected the above-referenced property and documented the demolition for four mobile home structures. Additionally they collected 24 samples from the debris piles of the four mobile homes that were demolished and were tested for asbestos.

Of the four piles of debris surveyed, three of them tested positive for asbestos.

However, the property owners dispute the county’s claim.

In a statement to 7News, the property owner, Matt Rosenbaum of The Urban Group, said:

All units being demolished as permitted have tested negative for asbestos and the demolition crews are inspecting the units for cats before they take any action.

The ongoing saga began last November when residents were told the company planned to demolish all of the homes so they were being evicted.

Some residents left while others have stayed and are currently suing the developer, Miami-Dade County and the City of Sweetwater.

The residents who remain have also expressed concern over their lack of safety and security.

“Some of these people are going to vacate due to health reasons if they’re actively demolishing 600 vacant trailers around them. 600 vacant trailers that are most likely going to test positive for asbestos,” said Melissa Martin, a resident.

“We are not happy because we have a lot of children around and elderly that we actually can’t risk getting sick,” said Luz Huezk, another resident. “So we’re not happy about it.”

“The cats will be underneath the trailer once they bulldoze it, and they will get caught under there and get crushed,” said animal rescuer Lizette Nuñez.

The City of Sweetwater says they have since acquired the proper permits to carry out continued work.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.