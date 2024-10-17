DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As the country prepares to voice their choice the Miami-Dade County Elections Department has started conducting comprehensive tests on all voting equipment to be used in the upcoming November 5th general election.

Labeled the “logic and accuracy test,” the process includes opening machines to ensure proper function, to transmitting and tabulating results fully in front of the public.

“I like to refer to it as the confidence test, because what it does is prove that we’ve quoted the ballot properly, that the equipment is performing as it should, that everything’s transmitted appropriately and that the election results are verified,” said Christina White, supervisor of elections.

Officials adding, every single machine is fully tested, showing the public they can be confident in our nation’s election process.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.