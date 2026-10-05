DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia held a news conference on Monday to discuss the upcoming general election and to stress law enforcement’s role in protecting voters.

Garcia and other election officials across South Florida are reassuring voters that they can cast their ballots without fear and addressing concerns about possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials showing up at the polling locations.

“Will ICE be at the polls? Absolutely not,” said Garcia. “Law enforcement is never ever stationed inside our polling places. They are not there to check anyone’s status, and they are not there to interfere with anyone’s right to vote.”

Immigrant communities across South Florida fear that federal immigration officers may show up at the polls looking for migrants to detain or deport. Garcia dismissed those concerns on Monday.

“[Eligible voters] are welcome at the polls. You are safe at the polls, and you have the right to vote at the polls,” she said.

Garcia also added that local law enforcement officials in the area will never block anyone from casting their ballot.

“Their role is traffic and pedestrian safety, helping people safely get into and out of the voting location and helping manage increased traffic,” she reiterated.

She also urged voters, whether they are voting by mail, drop box, or in person, to participate in democracy.

“Please do not let fear, rumors or misinformation keep you from participating in your democracy,” said Garcia.

Her news conference came hours after a South Florida man was arrested at Miami-Dade’s Kendall Campus on charges of voter intimidation. The campus was serving as a polling location for the Brazilian presidential election.

Forty-six-year-old Danilo Alves Silva was taken into custody on Sunday after deputies said voters spotted Silva aggressively walking around the election site while wearing a blue ICE hat, an ICE raid jacket, sunglasses, a mask covering his face, blue jeans, and tactical-style boots.

According to the report, detectives saw Silva interacting with several people who appeared fearful because they believed he was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Cell phone videos show the moment officers placed handcuffs on him.

As for the Nov. 3 general election, Monday is the last day to register to vote or change any general information on the voter card.

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