DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has recognized Detective Ricaurte Lugo as its Officer of the Year for his bravery in the line of duty.

In December 2022, Lugo, while pursuing a stolen vehicle, was shot in the face by the fleeing suspect.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Lugo made a remarkable recovery.

“I definitely accept it humbly, on behalf of all my brothers and sisters who got hurt or killed in the line of duty, didn’t make it home, especially our very own brother Echy,” said Lugo.

In addition to honoring Lugo, the department also announced Pablo Quiles as the Civilian of the Year.

Quiles, an aircraft technician, played a crucial role in preventing a potential helicopter crash by identifying a loose nut in the tail rotor.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.