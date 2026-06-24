MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men were arrested Tuesday after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office investigators said they helped orchestrate a staged crash in Miami in an attempt to make fraudulent insurance claims.

Carlos Leyva-Sama, 36, and Nicolas Israel Caprile, 23, were taken into custody following an investigation into a single-vehicle crash reported near Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 81st Terrace, according to arrest reports.

Deputies said Leyva-Sama called 911 in the afternoon and reported that he crashed a 2025 Toyota Corolla after swerving to avoid a dirt bike rider.

Caprile told investigators he was a passenger in the vehicle and was not paying attention when the crash occurred.

However, investigators said evidence showed both men were standing on a nearby sidewalk when an unidentified man drove the vehicle into a tree and then walked away from the scene.

According to the arrest reports, Leyva-Sama and Caprile then allegedly acted as though they had exited the vehicle following the collision.

Detectives determined the crash was intentionally staged to create documentation that could later be used to support insurance and personal injury protection claims, authorities said.

Leyva-Sama was charged with insurance fraud involving a staged accident.

Caprile faces charges of insurance fraud involving a staged accident, organized scheme to defraud and providing false information to a law enforcement officer during an investigation.

Both men were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and are expected to appear in court Wednesday.

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