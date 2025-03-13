NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an arson investigation after a vehicle was set on fire in a parking lot.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Grand Courts, located at 280 Sierra Drive.

Surveillance video shows the suspect holding a gas can and wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts with stripes, and sandals before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

