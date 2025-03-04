SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade deputies held a somber memorial for a heroic horse.

Dozens of deputies paid their respects at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Deputies said the patrol horse, named Jack, who died in February, was an important part of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

Flowers, flags and several officers on horseback were captured honoring Jack’s legacy.

Officials said Jack helped connect deputies and the community they serve.

