CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) – Two jewelers accused of selling counterfeit luxury watches that defrauded a victim in South Florida of more than $70,000 have been arrested, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the victim purchased multiple high-end watches from Jonathan Parra, 36, and Paula Sanchez Zapata, 33.

The pair allegedly claimed the timepieces were authentic, but the victim grew suspicious after one of the watches filled with water.

An independent certified jeweler later confirmed the items were counterfeit, including one watch that had been falsely represented as new despite being more than 10 years old, deputies said.

Courtesy MDSO Courtesy MDSO Courtesy MDSO

When the victim tried to contact Parra and Sanchez to resolve the matter, the two cut off communication, blocking phone calls and social media accounts, according to investigators.

Detectives with the Organized Retail Crimes Squad tracked the pair to their home in Cape Coral, where a search warrant was executed with assistance from the Cape Coral Police Department.

Both were arrested and are awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County.

Parra and Sanchez are charged with organized fraud and a scheme to defraud $50,000 or more.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims due to the couple’s long-standing involvement in the jewelry business.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.