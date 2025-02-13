MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Democratic leaders are standing in solidarity with Venezuelans that are striving to achieve the American Dream by calling for the reinstatement of their Temporary Protected Status(TPS), which allows qualified immigrants to work and live in the United States, after President Trump revoked the status, leaving thousands at risk for deportation.

Venezuelans and Miami- Dade Democratic party leaders gathered in front of Miami’s City Hall Wednesday as they stood in favor of the restoration of TPS for hard-working Venezuelans and demanded that the status only be revoked for immigrants that aren’t diligent workers.

Some of them held signs saying “Trump Has Betrayed us” and “Venezuelans are not criminals.”

The move to revoke the restoration of TPS means of thousands of Venezuelans are without work permits and eligible for deportation. Venezuelan immigrants are hoping that the Trump administration will they are fleeing a communist government under the Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

“We come here to build, succeed, not to hurt anyone. We come to have liberty, freedom,” said a man.

Last week, the City of Miami passed resolution proposed City Commissioner Damian Pardo, urging the Trump administration to continue TPS.

“Let me be clear, the rhetoric and policies that vilify immigrants are having devastating real-world consequences for our families, our friends, our co-workers, and our community. The fear is palpable. What we need, what we demand is comprehensive and human immigration reform,” said a spokeswoman.

If the president does not resume TPS it will end April 2.

