SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - COVID testing sites in Miami-Dade that were open on New Year’s Day for those who want to get tested have closed for the day, as the omicron variant continues to spread across South Florida.

Testing sites in Miami-Dade that opened on New Year’s Day were Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center, and Miami-Dade College North Campus.

The Islamic Center of Greater Miami also opened a temporary COVID PCR testing site.

These locations were open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Port Miami Terminal J also administered COVID tests from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.