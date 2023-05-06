SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the World Health Organization’s guidance no longer qualifying COVID-19 as a global emergency, Miami-Dade County officials announced county testing and vaccination sites are closing effective Saturday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday said operations have been winding down at the sites over the past few weeks.

According to The Miami Herald, Levine Cava has tested positive for the virus for a third time.

More than two million people were vaccinated at the county sites since they opened.

