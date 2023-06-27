MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade court employee is in the hospital after she was attacked by two dogs.

The incident happened at a home near Southwest Ninth Avenue and Second Street in Miami, Tuesday.

According to police, the victim said she was bitten on the ear and her backside by two dogs.

The owner’s son said it likely happened after his mother made a mistake.

“We always leave that gate closed because the dogs get excited as people walk past,” the owner’s son said. “But she opened it, and went back out, and I don’t think she closed this, the gate, and then that’s when it happened.

Animal services took the dogs away.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.