MIAMI (WSVN) - Prepare for some possible COVID-testing trouble beginning in July.

The Miami Herald reports Miami-Dade County will no longer provide free testing to those who do not have health insurance, because federal funding will run out next month.

For people with insurance, their insurer will have to cover the cost.

COVID vaccines, however, will remain free.

