MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is taking proactive measures to address the issue of invasive iguanas infesting local parks.

In an announcement, the county revealed plans to hire reptile trappers as part of a comprehensive strategy to manage South Florida’s iguana population.

The non-native species, known for causing disruptions in the local ecosystem, will be captured and humanely put down, according to the county’s proposed approach.

The cost of the iguana control effort is estimated at approximately $700,000 annually.

