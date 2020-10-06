Miami-Dade County truck wrecks home in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A wreck involving a Miami-Dade County truck caused a major mess in Miami Gardens.

Surveillance video shows the moment of impact, Tuesday.

It happened at a home at Northwest 199th Street and 32nd Avenue.

The driver slammed through the side fence before striking the house.

The impact pushed a parked car at the residence out of the front yard, damaging the back end of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

