(WSVN) - With the general election approaching, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department has begun mailing official sample ballots to registered voters.

These ballots offer a comprehensive list of federal, state, county, and municipal races, as well as a minimum of seven questions for all voters.

The ballots also include helpful tips to ensure voters are prepared when heading to the polls.

In addition to receiving the mailed copies, voters can now view their customized sample ballots online. The customized ballot mirrors the specific races and questions that apply to each voter based on their address.

Elections officials encourage residents to review their ballot in advance, print it out, or take a photo on their phone. Having selections ready before arriving at polling stations will help expedite the voting process.

Early voting for the general election begins Monday and runs for 14 consecutive days through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Voters can cast their ballots at any of the 33 early voting locations across Miami-Dade County.

