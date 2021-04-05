Miami-Dade County to lift suspension of passenger fares June 1

MIAMI (WSVN) - Prepare to pay if you use public transportation.

Miami-Dade County will be lifting the suspension of passenger fares starting June 1.

The transit agency suspended fares for buses and the Metrorail early in the pandemic.

The move was done as a way to keep bus drivers isolated from passengers and reduce contact with machinery needed to purchase fare cards and pay for rides.

