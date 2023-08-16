MIAMI (WSVN) - As Miami-Dade County Public Schools welcomes students back for the 2023-2024 school year, many teachers are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms.

The empty school hallways will be filled with kids running around again on Thursday.

“It’s absolutely my favorite day of the year,” said Mrs. Heather Fuentes, a fifth grade teacher.

“I absolutely love the positive energy and joy that the students bring when they come in for the first time,” said Fuentes.

As she put the final touches on her classroom she explained the meaning behind her paper flowers mentioning that like flowers, her students will change and grow throughout the school year.

For long-time teacher Mr. Eustaches Cella, his passion for teaching keeps him coming back year after year.

“I’ve been teaching for 21 years,” said Cella.

He said he likes making a difference in kids’ lives.

These teachers want parents to know they are ready to welcome the kids back and despite any bumps along the road, they way they are ready to help them excel.

Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres is expected to visit schools across the district on Thursday.

