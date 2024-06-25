VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has filed a lawsuit against The Dolphin Company, owners of the Miami Seaquarium, to force them to evict the seaquarium grounds following their eviction notice back in April.

The county said this next step is due to the company failing to vacate the premises.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado released a joint statement that reads:

“Our ultimate priority has always been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the hundreds of animals in the Seaquarium’s care, and it’s critical that we proceed in a manner that best protects them. Miami-Dade County continues to believe that the grounds for the termination of the lease are still present, and for that reason we have decided to continue with the eviction process in court. We expect the Dolphin Company to take the necessary steps to vacate the premises and ensure that the transition is done in a safe and orderly manner, especially for the animals under their care. It’s time to turn the page on a new chapter as we remain committed to the health and wellbeing of these animals. Thank you to all the residents and advocates who have made your voices heard on this important topic.” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado

A copy of the county complaint can be seen below.

Download Previous Next

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.