HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County substitute teacher was arrested after being accused of molesting children.

Elmer Melendez, 42, is facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation of children 12-16 years old.

According to the arrest report, on Dec. 5, police spoke with a Miami-Dade County principal about an email that was sent a day before by a parent who was concerned that Melendez allegedly touched a 13-year-old student and two other females.

Those incidents reportedly took place inside the classroom, between September and November, when Melendez worked as a substitute teacher.

The report states that Melendez intentionally touched the victims’ genitals, who were under the age of 16, while they wore clothes. Those victims did not come forward because they were afraid of Melendez’s position as an authority figure.

Melendez was not directly hired by Miami-Dade County Public Schools but was contracted by a consulting company.

Soon after, M-DCPS Police interviewed Melendez a their headquarters, where he did not answer any questions.

He was then arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Police have not released details about where he taught.

M-DCPS said Melendez will no longer teach at any of their schools.

