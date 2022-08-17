HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It is said to have been a successful first day of school in Miami-Dade County, although the county is also facing a teacher shortage.

Wednesday marked the first day back to school for students in Miami-Dade County.

At Hialeah Gardens, students and staff were energized to start the new school year.

“We’re very excited that it’s the first day of school. We are ready to learn, our teachers are excited,” said Principal Maritza Jimenez.

The excitement was also seen from 7Skyforce high above at Barbra Goleman Senior High School.

This year is Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres’ first full year leading the fourth largest school district.

On Wednesday, he stopped by several schools including Comstock Elementry. Where students are learning in a brand new $17 million building.

“It’s really important to have students in brand new buildings with facilities like this,” said Dotres.

The superintendent also visited students in their classrooms.

Students are returning without pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019.

“I think after the pandemic, this is the first year that we’ll have stability across the board with teaching and learning, an opportunity for students and teachers to connect in a renewed way,” said Dotres.

Despite no major issues, so far, on the first day in Miami-Dade, the district, like many other schools across the country, are facing a teacher shortage.

“We do have certified teachers at this school district,” said Dotres, “that will be asked to cover classes until those classes are able to find a teacher.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.