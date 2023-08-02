MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has been awarded a $40 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and aims to transform the community.

The grant is expected to change the aging HUD-assisted housing development, Cutler Manor Apartments, located in the Goulds neighborhood of South Dade, into a resilient mixed-income community. The assistance will also support broader community changes, including workforce initiatives, micro-business investments, and mobility improvements.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement, accompanied by representatives from the Preservation of Affordable Housing, Inc. (POAH), Carrfour Supportive Housing, and community partners.

HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge expressed her satisfaction with Miami-Dade County’s selection for the Choice Neighborhoods award.

“Miami-Dade County has demonstrated its commitment to neighborhood revitalization, having already undergone a comprehensive local planning effort to redevelop the Cutler Manor and the surrounding Goulds neighborhood,” she stated in the press release. “This public investment will give local officials the resources they need to achieve their vision for Goulds.”

The $40 million grant is part of HUD’s broader initiative, which awarded $370 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Awards to eight communities nationwide, including Miami-Dade County, Tucson, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

Mayor Levine Cava emphasized the significance of this investment for Miami-Dade County and the Goulds community.

“This announcement comes at a critical time for Miami-Dade County and the Goulds community as our residents navigate a difficult housing market, and we work harder than ever to build and restore new units to increase supply,” said the mayor in the press release.

Over the course of eight years, Miami-Dade County intends to execute a community-led plan to rebuild the Cutler Manor Apartments in multiple phases.

The initiative will result in the development of 445 affordable housing units, an increase from the current 218. The project will create a mix of affordable, workforce, and market-rate housing that is resilient and energy-efficient, contributing to improved quality of life for residents.

The program will also focus on creating amenity-rich neighborhoods with high-performing schools, economic opportunities, support services, and other public improvements.

Aaron Gornstein, President and CEO of POAH, expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Miami-Dade County and Carrfour Supportive Housing in the comprehensive redevelopment of Cutler Manor.

He thanked HUD, Mayor Levine Cava, and the County Board of Commissioners for their leadership and emphasized the integral role of the residents of Cutler Manor and the Goulds neighborhood in the revitalization efforts.

The grant represents a significant milestone in Miami-Dade County’s ongoing efforts to transform its communities and provide better living conditions for its residents.

