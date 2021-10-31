MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district is “poised to relax protective protocols” in the fight against COVID-19.
In a tweet posted Saturday, the superintendent said there have been two consecutive weeks of less than 100 COVID cases per 100,000 residents in Miami-Dade County, and an announcement about what that means for public schools could come as early as Monday.
Carvalho’s comments come days after Broward County officials relaxed their mask mandate for high school students.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.