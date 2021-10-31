MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district is “poised to relax protective protocols” in the fight against COVID-19.

With two consecutive weeks of less than 100 #COVID19 cases per 100K residents in @MiamiDadeCounty and all other expert-recommended gating criteria being met, @MDCPS is poised to relax protective protocols this coming week. Stay tuned for announcement as early as Monday. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 30, 2021

In a tweet posted Saturday, the superintendent said there have been two consecutive weeks of less than 100 COVID cases per 100,000 residents in Miami-Dade County, and an announcement about what that means for public schools could come as early as Monday.

Carvalho’s comments come days after Broward County officials relaxed their mask mandate for high school students.

