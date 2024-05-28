Miami-Dade County Public Schools have kicked off graduation season, with high school graduates receiving the ultimate reward for their hard work.

Coral Gables High School seniors were the first to walk the stage this week, receiving their diplomas at the University of Miami.

More than 40 high schools will hold graduation ceremonies until the season ends on Friday.

