SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after the first case of measles was detected in South Florida, Miami-Dade school officials are taking steps to keep children safe.

Although the United States declared measles was eliminated in 2000, thanks to the high volume of vaccine residents, recent months have seen an increase in cases across the country.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease, a contracted person capable of infecting 9 out of 10 people they come into contact with.

The virus spreads by coughing and sneezing. Primary symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, which all begin within the first seven days of exposure.

The respiratory virus spread throughout the country, beginning with an outbreak in Texas that has since spread to eight other states.

After a single confirmed case of the measles was detected at Miami Palmetto High School, the district has partnered with the University of Miami’s Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Clinic to offer vaccines to students across the district.

In addition, free school-age vaccines are provided directly at school sites through the district’s partnership with The Children’s Trust.

The first will be held at the Robert Morgan Educational Center at 18180 Southwest 122nd Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, March 6., there will be a drive at the North Region Office at 733 E. 57th Street in Hialeah from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There are additionally more plans for vaccine drives at Miami Palmetto Senior High that will be offered to unvaccinated students whose parents provide consent.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.