SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2022-23 school year is a day away in Miami-Dade County.

“Just excited with the fact that we’re coming back to a school year where connections can be greater than ever,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

Beginning Wednesday, students will be in class without pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019.

“We will have consistency of instruction, students being able to connect with each other, teachers being able to be connected, working collaboratively,” Dotres said.

It is also Dotres’ first full year leading the fourth largest school district in the nation.

Classes resume as South Florida and much of the country deal with teacher shortages.

“We do have certified teachers at the school district that will be asked to cover classes until we’re able to find a teacher,” Dotres said.

Students and teachers are also returning in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting in Texas.

“In case of an emergency, the response is immediate, organized and very well articulated,” said Dotres.

The district hosted mass casualty drills cross county over the summer and made the mental health of students a priority.

“We’ve actually provided three layers of support,” Dotres said. “Not only are the counselors now available in every school, we have mental health coordinators that are a second layer to those counselors, and also a third layer, mental health support personnel, individuals with credentials in these areas, and will also be able to expand the resources and the immediate support that some of our students need.”

Also this year, cafeteria staff are serving up free breakfast and lunch for all students.

“We need students that are nourished. We’re trying really hard to improve what we serve,” Dotres said.

The first day of school can be busy with traffic, and Dotres is reassuring parents and staff that things will go smoothly.

“With a little bit of patience, as it relates to traffic, and specially if you’re riding on a bus, so please if there’s a little bit of delay, things will come together,” he said.

With school starting Wednesday, parents and staff are being told to be wary of school buses on the road.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.