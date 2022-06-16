MIAMI (WSVN) - About 48 hours after Miami-Dade County residents were told COVID-19 testing will no longer be free, there’s been a rollback on that decision.

Just days after Miami-Dade County anticipated that they would not be able to offer free COVID-19 testing to people without health insurance, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced a partnership with Nomi Health to continue free testing.

“For the past two years, we have faced extraordinary challenges here, around the country, around the world,” said Levine Cava. “Anyone who is living in the United States who does not have health insurance will be able to receive this service at no cost.”

“The uninsured are the ones that need testing the most and access to vaccines, so we believe it was the correct decision to move forward and continue to provide this service,” said Gabriella Ibarra from Nomi Health.

Testing was supposed to end June 30, when federal funding would run out, but Levine Cava is thankful that this new partnership will continue free testing.

“Ours is one of the few counties in the state of Florida that has continued to provide COVID-19 testing,” said Levine Cava.

The latest Florida Department of Health report shows an uptick in COVID cases across the state every two weeks, with nearly 72,000 new cases reported.

“As long as we’re needed, we’re here to serve and continue to help,” said Ibarra.

The county told 7News testing is still going on at all the sites across the county. They don’t expect any interruptions.

