MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to override Mayor Danielle Levine-Cava’s veto that would have prevented fluoride from being removed from the county’s water supply.

Fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral found in drinking water, has long since drawn heated debate from both sides of the political aisle.

While many have long seen the mineral as crucial for oral health, critics have argued against its necessity, claiming its continued consumption could lead to early development issues in children.

Last month, Mayor Levine-Cava announced she was vetoing the county’s decision to ban fluoride in drinking water after commissioners voted 8-2 to approve taking fluoride out of the water supply.

This comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to visit Miami this afternoon along with the state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

He, alongside President Donald Trump and other Florida officials, including Ladapo, has also expressed his aversion to the usage of fluoride.

At this morning’s commission meeting, officials said the governor will be in town to sign legislation enforcing a fluoride ban.

His team has yet to confirm any additional details about his visit.

Should he sign the ban, Florida will be the second state to enforce a total ban on fluoride, following Utah.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.