MIAMI (WSVN) - A week after a tropical rainstorm caused flooding throughout South Florida, Miami-Dade County officials are urging residents to fill out a damage assessment survey.

In the aftermath of the rain, streets in Miami-Dade were left flooded and homes were flushed with water.

Somoya, a resident, is now dealing with the mess.

“I had water all over my house,” she said.

Somoya said her neighborhood was underwater.

“We’ve been pushing the water out, we was washing, I was washing the portrait and we had to, my parent’s bed, under the bed, it’s like water,” she said.

Somoya is now hoping to get some help.

“We’re trying to move out the house right now,” she said.

The county’s Department of Emergency Management on Wednesday activated a damage assessment survey tool, which will allow businesses and people to document the type of damage they sustained and how severe it was.

The information gathered from the survey will be used to help those who were most affected to connect with additional resources.

Residents who want to file insurance claims for any damage must contact their insurance provider because the survey will only be used for the allocation of resources.

For more information on reporting damage, click here.

