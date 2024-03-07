VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has issued a notice to terminate the lease of the Miami Seaquarium, giving the facility until April 21 to vacate its government-owned campus.

The decision comes after a series of federal inspection reports highlighted alleged inadequate care for animals.

The termination notice, delivered in a letter from Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morales under Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, cites the Seaquarium’s “long and troubling history of violations” of contractual obligations.

Failure to comply could lead to eviction.

Earlier notices had signaled the county’s intent to terminate the lease due to unpaid rent and lease term violations. Officials with the facility had said that they were addressing the ongoing concerns.

The Seaquarium, a tenant of Miami-Dade since 1955, remains open for now.

The facility has been a target for animal-rights activists, particularly concerning Lolita, the lone captive orca.

The Dolphin Company, the Seaquarium’s parent, had pledged to move Lolita to a sea pen off Washington state, but the plan was in its early stages when Lolita died in August at the age of 57.

In early December, three elderly manatees were successfully transported to two of the nation’s three critical care centers for manatees from Miami Seaquarium, addressing concerns about their advanced age and health conditions.

On Dec. 28, a dolphin named ‘Sundance’ passed away after 30 years at the Seaquarium. Back in August 2023, the orca ‘Lolita’ passed away after spending more than half a century in captivity.

“The ones who are still alive desperately need protection as to the other animals who are kept confined in dangerous and dilapidated tanks and enclosures. So it’s really time for this hellish facility to be shut down once and for all,” said Amanda Brody Senior campaigner for PETA.

County officials will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to further discuss its lease agreement with the Dolphin Company.

