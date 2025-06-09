MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners are set to vote on partnering with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in their efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

The proposal, according to commissioners, serves as a codification of the current operating agreement between the county and ICE, allowing the agency to have control over public records relating to inmates who are awaiting handovers to federal authorities while held in county jails.

The agreement also states that Miami-Dade officials can be reimbursed $50 for each inmate held on a detainer.

Commissioner Rob Gonzalez, who sponsored the bill, said in a tweet, “Miami-Dade is not and will not be a sanctuary county. I’m backing an item to formally approve our ICE agreement, already signed by the mayor in March, as required by state law. We’ve honored detainers since 2019. This just ensures we get reimbursed. Common sense over politics.”

Opponents of the agreement state that it contains troubling restrictions on which inmate records and data the county will treat as public information. They also say it can potentially allow the government to block the release of public records about the people detained, effectively “disappearing” them from the system.

Protestors are set to speak out against the agreement, citing similar language used in other Florida jail systems resulting in the removal of inmates’ names from local search portals.

“City police should have no role in immigration enforcement,” said a protestor. “It breaks the trust between our residents, it diverts our resources and our taxpayer dollars, and it harms our neighbors, our friends, and our community.

The Levine-Cava administration said in response that the concern is unfounded and that county inmates will always be able to be searched by the public in the jail’s portal.

The mayor will be joined by county commissioners in a hearing regarding the legislation starting at around 9:00 a.m., Monday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.