MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava and county commissioners hosted a roundtable with public health experts and parents to discuss the impact of keeping fluoride in the public water supply.

The county commission voted 8-2 to ban the mineral after legislation was introduced by District 11 Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez on April 1.

Fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral in drinking water often seen as crucial for oral health, has been added to the Miami-Dade County drinking supply for decades. It is said to strengthen enamel and prevent tooth decay.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that drinking water contain no more than 0.7 mL of fluoride per gallon which is the current concentration used in Miami-Dade.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has expressed support for keeping fluoride in the county’s water supply.

“This level has proven to be effective and safe and the consequences of removing it seem to be quite severe,” Levine Cava said.

Several experts said reinforcing the current levels used in county water is harmless to the public.

“At very low levels, it’s safe and effective,” Dr. Richard Mufson, who works as an oral surgeon, said.

“The levels that are in the Miami-Dade water are safe. Period. They are safe. Not only are they safe, sir, they are necessary for the health and well being of the children and adults in this county,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease specialist at Florida International University.

Other experts highlighted the risks that would come from removing fluoride entirely.

“They develop abscesses, they need to be admitted to the hospital for IV antibiotics, and of course, many times it becomes a surgical intervention,” Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a pediatrician, said.

While those opposed to its use in the county’s water system said it could be neurotoxic.

“They very well may come back very soon and decide that 0.7 is a risk and they should lower it,” Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez said.

The mayor said she has seen no reason to make any changes.

“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor, who is expected to veto the commission’s proposal, has until April 11 to make her decision.

If she vetoes the measure, then county commissioners will take a vote to override it.

