DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As heavy rains continue in several areas of South Florida, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other city officials gave updates on the storm, a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that is making its way toward Florida and is expected to intensify into tropical storm Alex.

Levine Cava spoke at the Emergency Operation Center in Doral, Friday afternoon, at around 3:30.

“As I announced on June 1, hurricane season is here, and will be with us all the way through Nov. 30,” she said. “A tropical storm warning throughout much of our region has been issued by the National Weather Service, and at this time residents can anticipate heavy rain and potential flooding throughout the weekend. Flash flooding is possible, so residents should remain vigilant for weather updates and be safe on the roads this weekend…”

During her briefing, Levine Cava mentioned that the Miam-Dade Office of Emergency Management has issued flood safety reminders for the weekend as they expect heavy rainfall and flooding starting Friday night and throughout Saturday.

In preparation for potential flooding, Levine Cava said that canals in the area have been lowered in anticipation of heavy rain, and the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is working in close partnership with other agencies to prepare.

At the moment, Levine Cava and several officials do not anticipate any service interruptions to Miami-Dade transit services such as the Metro Bus, Metrorail, Metro-Mover and special transportation services.

Levine Cava also said that county COVID-19 testing locations may be closed temporarily Friday and Saturday.

“This storm system here, just three days into hurricane season, is a vivid reminder that it is time to make sure you are storm ready, preparing yourself, your family, your property, your pets, is the best way to stay safe from oncoming weather,” she said, “so to all our residents, please remember, stay informed, sign up for Miami-Dade alerts by going to our website www.miamidade.gov/hurricane.“

Levine Cava and other officials will continue to monitor the storm’s activity in the coming hours and is urging residents to remain vigilant and safe throughout this weekend.

A street flood advisory has been issued in Miami-Dade County until 6:15 p.m., Friday.

