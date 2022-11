MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is taking an abundance of caution to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole.

All drawbridges began being locked down ahead of the storm at 10 a.m., Tuesday, and will remain closed to marine traffic.

Barring any damage, they are expected to reopen after the storm passes.

