VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials have announced the county’s decision to end its lease with Miami Seaquarium due to ongoing animal welfare issues.

The decision, according to the county, comes in response to multiple violations and poor animal care documented by the USDA, leading to a Notice of Intent to Confiscate.

Conditions at the Seaquarium have been scrutinized over the past few years.

In early December, three elderly manatees were successfully transported to two of the nation’s three critical care centers for manatees from Miami Seaquarium, addressing concerns about their advanced age and health conditions.

On Dec. 28, a dolphin named ‘Sundance’ passed away after 30 years at the Seaquarium.

“Miami-Dade County values the safety and well-being of all our residents and visitors, including the animals that are currently under the care of the Miami Seaquarium,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement to 7News.

County officials said they will collaborate with the USDA to ensure the best interests of the animals residing at the Seaquarium.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.