MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade County Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., warning that the heat index could reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. County officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions during this excessive heat event.

“We want our residents and visitors to be aware of the potential risks of extreme heat so that we can all take the proper precautions to stay safe and healthy here in Miami-Dade County,” said County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I encourage all residents to do a Heat Check: drink water, rest, and find shade if you are working or playing outdoors this week.”

The advisory stated that children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. The county advises these groups to take extra care.

Residents without access to air conditioning are encouraged to seek relief with friends, family, or at public air-conditioned facilities like libraries, malls, or community centers. For outdoor workers, employers should alter work schedules, provide shaded rest breaks and ensure they have enough drinking water.

Key precautions include drinking plenty of fluids, eating light and cool foods, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat, wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing, and never leaving children or pets in cars. Pets should be brought indoors or provided with shaded areas and water if they must stay outside.

Officials urge the community to lookout for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke, and to seek medical attention if needed. If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911. For more information, go to miamidade.gov/heat.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.