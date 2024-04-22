VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has served The Dolphin Company, owners of the Miami Seaquarium, with a formal eviction notice for failing to surrender possession of the marine park.

The notice comes a day after the termination of a lease agreement for managing the seaquarium. Despite the end of the lease, the park kept its gates open all of Sunday.

The notice, addressed to Dolphin Company President Eduardo Albor, cites the company’s failure to vacate the premises in a timely manner as grounds for eviction.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado released a joint statement that reads:

“The County continues to believe that the grounds to terminate the lease are still present in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the animals currently under their care. It is our hope that the Dolphin Company takes the necessary steps to vacate the premises, and to ensure that the transition is done in a safe and orderly manner, especially for the animals under their care. If they fail to do so, the County will move forward with the eviction process in court.” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado

After decades at its current site in Virginia Key, the seaquarium has been under fire from startling findings of animal neglect in inspections conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Outside the seaquarium on Sunday, activists from South Florida Animal Rights and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals came together and voiced their opposition to the park remaining open.

Over the years, the death of several animals, such as Lolita the orca and Bud the sea lion, has put all eyes on the park.

On Sunday, ZooTampa at Lowry Park posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Juliet the manatee died.

Juliet was brought to the Miami Seaquarium in 1958. Just last year, she was transferred out.

Protesters, including veterinarian Crystal Heath, executive director of the nonprofit organization Our Honor, returned to protest.

“It’s time we put our foot down. It’s time to get the animals the care they need before someone else dies,” she said. “I bought an annual pass mid-February so I could keep coming back here and keep checking on the animals.”

The Dolphin Company filed a federal lawsuit on Friday alleging lease violations in their latest effort to fight the process. Company officials want a federal judge to block the eviction.

“I will just let my lawyers defend our rights, because it is offensive to speak about my people. My people are responsible for the animals, so let the lawyers do their work,” said Dolphin Company CEO Eduardo Albor back in March.

In a statement, Albor wrote:

“Filing this lawsuit against Miami-Dade County is a step we take with heavy hearts but clear minds, driven by our duty to protect our legacy and ensure our ability to continue making positive impacts on marine conservation.” Eduardo Albor, The Dolphin Company

According to social media, the Miami Seaquarium will remain open despite this entire ordeal.

