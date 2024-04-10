Miami-Dade County has launched a School Bus Safety Program aimed at reminding drivers of the legal requirements to stop for school buses displaying a stop signal. This comes in response to concerns about the safety of students during their journey to and from school.

During a 30-day warning period, which started on Monday, the county hopes to educate drivers about the seriousness of passing stopped school buses.

Starting on May 8, violators could face $200 fines.

This measure is made possible through a partnership between Miami-Dade County and BusPatrol.

All school buses in Miami-Dade have been equipped with safety technology, including stop-arm enforcement cameras. The cameras are designed to capture license plates of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses, allowing for tickets to be issued through the mail.

According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, school buses are unlawfully passed an estimated 43.5 million times each school year in the US.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.