NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The inaugural Beloved Community Public Market & Resource Fair was launched Saturday night, helping to fulfill Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream for community and togetherness.

Local vendors, live performances, food, giveaways and resources were available for Miami-Dade residents, transforming the space in Northwest Miami-Dade into a vibrant hub of community engagement and cultural celebration.

The event comes as part of Miami-Dade County’s Dr. King Weekend of Service, honoring the civil rights leader’s vision for a better community.

