NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The inaugural Beloved Community Public Market and Resource Fair was launched Saturday night, helping to fulfill the dream for community and togetherness.

Local vendors, live performances, food, giveaways, and resources were available for Miami-Dade residents, transforming the space into a vibrant hub of community engagement and cultural celebration.

The event comes as part of Miami-Dade County’s Dr. King Weekend of Service, honoring Martin Luther King’s vision for a better community.

