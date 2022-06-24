MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has partnered with Nomi Health to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to Miami-Dade families free of charge beginning this weekend.

Vaccines are now available for children starting at six months and older. The vaccine drive started Saturday and is ongoing through Wednesday.

The pediatric vaccine dose are being distributed across eight different locations throughout the county.

“We know that vaccines are the most effective way to combat the COVID-19 virus, and the county has offered no-cost testing and vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Pediatric vaccines are an important step to keeping our children and families safe, and Miami-Dade is one of the few counties in the country offering this resource at no cost to residents.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest age range.

“Miami-Dade is a leader in providing easy access to COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Offering pediatric vaccines to the community is a critical step in ensuring our community stays safe. Nomi Health is proud to support the mayor and people in the County in this way,” said Ron Goncalves, General Manager of Florida for Nomi Health.

Locations offering COVID-19 vaccines are as follows:

Tropical Park – 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155

Dolphin Mall – 11401 NW 12th St., Miami, FL 33172

Zoo Miami – 12400 SW 152 St., Miami, FL 33177

Joseph Caleb Center – 5400 NW 22 Ave., Miami, FL 33142

Miami Beach 17th Street Garage – 530 17th St., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Aventura Mall – 19525 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180

Harris Field – 675 North Homestead Blvd., Homestead, FL 33030

Miami Dade College (North Campus) – 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami, FL 33167

Sites will offer extended hours in effort to accommodate the newest eligible age group.

Anyone with a valid United States address can access testing and vaccines, regardless of insurance status. Those without a domestic address and no health insurance are being charged $75 per PCR test, $50 per rapid antigen test and $40 for vaccine administration.

