NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County gave a local homeowner the chance to make his home brand-new, just in time for Christmas.

County officials said the generous gesture to Northwest Miami-Dade resident Darryl Williams a gift that can keep on giving.

“At first it was just an application, and I said ‘OK, it’s real, it’s real,” said Williams.

But it turned into an early and big Christmas gift.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was among those who presented Williams with a $50,000 check on Thursday for a total home renovation.

“This is the biggest of the checks that I have ever seen.,” said Levine Cava.

Williams was the jackpot winner of the county’s “Christmas in July” campaign, which gives low-income homeowners the chance to reduce their home energy cost through renovations.

Eight other applicants were also selected to receive support.

“We did this to help people keep their energy costs down. That is the gift that keeps on giving,” said Levine Cava, “so these are not just home renovations, these are renovations that specifically reduce energy cost.”

Williams said he plans to take full advantage.

“I appreciate it and I thank you, and I will do my best to try to use the money wisely,” he said.

The house, which belongs to Williams’ parents, had been in his family for decades, and that means it’s endured some wear and tear over the years.

Williams said he knows exactly where the money will go.

“The roof, the windows, a little renovation inside the house, the bathrooms,” he said.

Williams took greater responsibility for the home when he relocated from Georgia back in 2007 to care for his elderly parents.

“Thank God he’s here, and now we want to give back to him for giving back to his parents,” said Sonia Grice director of the county’s Community Action and Human Services Department.

Williams urged other Miami-Dade homeowners to take advantage of the program.

“Apply, apply. Whether you get it or not, apply for it, because it’s the best thing that’ll help you out,” he said.

Levine Cava said there are still slots open in the program. For more information, click here, then click on “Home Weatherization Assistance,” where you can find out whether or not you qualify.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.