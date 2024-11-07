MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County voted to give the city of Miami Beach a hefty bill after the city decided to rescind a proposed homeless tax measure from the ballot that wouldhave allocated an estimate of $10 million annually toward the county’s homeless trust fund.

Miami-Dade commissioners exchanged viewpoints during Wednesday night’s commission meeting.

From Commissioner Raquel Regalado to Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III, the sentiment shared a common theme.

“Whatever issues historically occurred with these municipalities, respectfully, I think they need to get over it,” said Regalado.

“They need to kumbaya. They need to kumbaya. It’s not us. We’re literally open to anything. We’re just looking for a number,” said Gilbert.

In late October, and in the middle of early voting, the City of Miami Beach voted to rescind an item from the ballot that would have authorized a 1% food and beverage tax to support the homeless and victims of domestic violence.

Now, the Miami-Dade County Commission is doubling down and telling Miami Beach to cough up $10 million.

7News spoke with Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, and he said this is just retaliation.

“I’m not going to sit and legislate for our residents with a gun to my head, and here it seems like they’re taking retribution for us, making what we believe is in the best interest of our residents,” said Meiner.

Meiner added that the city already sends $300 million in property taxes to the county every year.

“We’re less than 3% of the county, and we send 12% of the taxes, so you talk about Miami Beach, we hold our weight and then some,” he said.

Commissioners Eileen Higgins and Keon Hardemon had a contrasting viewpoint.

“Miami Beach is not paying its fair share. The county graciously agreed to invest in North Beach to the tune of $181 million, and so it is right and just that we talk about this,” said Higgins.

“Miami Beach doesn’t want to do better,” said Hardemon.

Last year, the county authorized the creation of the North Beach District.

In exchange, Miami Beach leaders committed to expanding the collection of the homeless tax.

But Meiner said the dealmaking wasn’t with him.

“If they made a deal with somebody, it wasn’t me,” he said.

On Wednesday, Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez spoke before his county colleagues and said he was unaware of that agreement and will do what it takes to make things right.

“I’m going to put this back on the November 2026 ballot,” he said. “I am going to make sure that the language is clear, transparent and that the voters have an opportunity to digest information that is accurate, and perhaps between now and November 2026, the homeless trust and I can negotiate a better deal where our most struggling businesses aren’t going to be taxed.”

Commissioners considered taking back money they invested into the redevelopment district in Miami Beach but voted to demand to fine the city $10 million in surplus funds from the Lincoln Road District.

Two commissioners objected to the idea.

“I do believe it’s a greater conversation to have, and we want to be transparent about it and the timing of putting an item on at the ninth hour,” said Commissioner Micky Steinberg. “I don’t think it is very transparent.”

It’s unclear whether Miami Beach commissioners will vote to put the measure back on the tax ballot for 2026.

Meiner said he is disappointed with the county’s vote.

“Extremely disappointed, it’s not the way I play politics,” he said.

The mayor added that the county’s vote will be a topic of a special commission meeting on Nov. 14.

