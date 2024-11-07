MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County voting to give the city of Miami Beach a hefty bill after the city decided to rescind a proposed homeless tax measure from the ballot that would’ve allocated an estimate of $10 million annually towards the county’s homeless trust fund.

Miami-Dade commissioners exchanged view points during Wednesday night’s commission meeting.

From Commissioner Raquel Regalado to Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, the sentiment shared a common theme.

“Whatever issues historically occurred with these municipalities, respectfully, I think they need to get over it,” said Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

“They need to kumbaya. They need to kumbaya. Its not us. We’re literally open to anything. We’re just looking for a number,” said Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, III.

In late October, and in the middle of early voting the City of Miami Beach voted to rescind an item from the ballot, one that would have authorized a 1% food and beverage tax to support the homeless and and victims of domestic violence.

“Miami Beach is not paying its fair share. The county graciously agreed to invest in North Beach to the tune of $181 million and so it is right and just that we talk about this,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

Last year, the county authorized the creation of the North Beach District.

In exchange, Miami Beach leaders committed to expand collection of the homeless tax.

Last night, Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez spoke before his county colleagues and said he was unaware of that agreement and will do what it takes to make things right.

“I’m going to put this back on the November 2026 ballot. I am going to make sure that the language is clear, transparent and that the voters have an opportunity to digest information that is accurate,” said Suarez. “And perhaps between now and November 2026, the homeless trust and I can negotiate a better deal where our most struggling business aren’t going to be taxed.”

Commissioners, considered taking back money they invested into to the redevelopment district in Miami Beach, but voted to demand to fine the city $10 million in surplus funds from the Lincoln Road District.

Two commissioners objected the idea.

“I do believe its a greater conversation to have and we want to be transparent about it and the timing of putting an item on at the ninth hour. I don’t think it is very transparent,” said Commissioner Micky Steinberg.

It’s unclear if Miami Beach commissioners will vote to put the measure back on tax ballot for 2026.

